NASA releases timelapse video of aurora

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — NASA has released timelapse video of an aurora.

Nature has its own light show at certain times of the year and the International Space Station captured Aurora Borealis as it is known.

The video shows the incredible display from just last week.

The Northern Lights or Southern Lights as they are often referred to can make the night sky glow a myriad of colors, usually shades of green.

The scientific explanation is the auroras occur when electrically charged electrons and protons collide with neutral atoms in the upper atmosphere.

