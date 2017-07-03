Police: Man shot in the leg while lighting fireworks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg while lighting fireworks in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Saturday night, police said.

The shooting was reported around 10:00 p.m. in the area of Sunnydale Ave. and Hahn St.

The victim was with a group of people lighting fireworks when another group charged at them.

He started to run away when he realized he had been shot in the leg, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and no suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444.

