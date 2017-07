Police recover two stolen kayaks near Petaluma river

PETALUMA (KRON) — Police have recovered two kayaks found in an inaccessible and uninhabitable area of Petaluma.

Officers were on a routine patrol of the Petaluma River when they discovered two kayaks hidden in brush along the west bank.

The property where the kayaks were located is owned by the Sonoma County Water Agency and is unreachable and unsuitable for living in.

The first kayak is an 8-foot blue “Sun Dolphin.”

The second kayak is green and is also 8 feet.

Authorities say both kayaks have not been reported stolen.

