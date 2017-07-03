Several injured after vehicle crashes into pedestrians in Boston

By Published: Updated:

BOSTON (KRON) — Several people have been injured after a vehicle struck a group of pedestrians in east Boston on Monday afternoon, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.

The incident occurred on Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive near the Logan International Airport taxi pool, police said.

