Several injured after vehicle crashes into pedestrians in Boston

BOSTON (KRON) — Several people have been injured after a vehicle struck a group of pedestrians in east Boston on Monday afternoon, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.
DEVELOPING – Units on scene, vehicle into a group of pedestrians, Porter St at Tomahawk Driver, East Boston, near Logan taxi pool. Injuries.
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2017
The incident occurred on Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive near the Logan International Airport taxi pool, police said.
