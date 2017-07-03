Several injured after vehicle crashes into pedestrians in Boston

BOSTON (KRON) — Several people have been injured after a vehicle struck a group of pedestrians in east Boston on Monday afternoon, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.

DEVELOPING – Units on scene, vehicle into a group of pedestrians, Porter St at Tomahawk Driver, East Boston, near Logan taxi pool. Injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2017

The incident occurred on Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive near the Logan International Airport taxi pool, police said.

