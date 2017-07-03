SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you are concerned about your packages being stolen from your apartment lobby or front porch, you can install a webcam, which will help you identify the thieves.

But, you would still lose your package.

Now, there is another techie solution to this problem.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gable Slate shows us.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES