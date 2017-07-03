SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about where the Warriors stand amidst the free agency chaos.

Lunch is on Steph Curry, forever. He just agreed to a five-year, $201 million deal, meaning he’ll make an average of $40.2 million per year. This is the highest average yearly salary ever in major American sports.

With some persuasion from his son, Iggy announced he’s staying in the Bay Area with this clever tweet:

Sources close to Andre Iguodala reporting agreed to terms to return to the bay…. — Andre Iguodala (@andre) July 2, 2017

Finally, Klay Thompson is still having a ball in China. Apparently if you want to beat him in an arm wrestling match, you only need to know one thing: His tickle spot.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES