The World According to Gary: Serious coin for Curry, Iguodala back to the Bay, Klay still chillin’ in China

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about where the Warriors stand amidst the free agency chaos.

Lunch is on Steph Curry, forever. He just agreed to a five-year, $201 million deal, meaning he’ll make an average of $40.2 million per year. This is the highest average yearly salary ever in major American sports.

With some persuasion from his son, Iggy announced he’s staying in the Bay Area with this clever tweet:

Finally, Klay Thompson is still having a ball in China. Apparently if you want to beat him in an arm wrestling match, you only need to know one thing: His tickle spot.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s