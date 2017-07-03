RICHMOND (KRON) — The City of Richmond had its annual Independence Day celebration a day early.

Richmond has been celebrating the Third of July for the last nine years.

Thousands of people showed up at the Craneway Pavilion to watch the fireworks and listen to world-class music.

KRON4’s Jeff Bush was there.

Watch the above video to see Jeff’s full report.

