VIDEO: San Francisco Muni raises ticket prices

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This past weekend the price of riding San Francisco Muni got more expensive.

Starting Saturday, July 1, regular adult fares increased by 25 cents from $2.50 to $2.75.

Adult tickets purchased with Clipper Cards and the MuniMobile App increased by 25 cents from $2.25 to $2.50.

Here’s a complete list of the new ticket prices:

Muni officials say the increases will help make your Muni rides faster and more reliable.

