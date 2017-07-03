MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — Crews have stopped the forward progress of a small wildfire in Central California that has triggered evacuations in a rural area north of Fresno.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the 225-acre blaze is 15 percent contained Monday.

The fire began along State Route 49 near Mariposa Sunday afternoon. The flames jumped the highway, prompting authorities to close some lanes and issue evacuation orders for several rural homes. Some residents remain evacuated Monday and officials say power is out in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

To the south, crews are battling a wildfire that was sparked by lightning Saturday and burned about 3 square miles (7.7 square kilometers) in Sequoia National Forest.

