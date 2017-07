SQUAW VALLEY (AP/KRON) — Ski slopes are open around Squaw Valley, California, where dozens of snow skiers took in the sport dressed in t-shirts, shorts and bikini tops.

Five lifts are open now through the Fourth of July on Tuesday at Truckee Donner Lodge. A spokesman says lift tickets are sold out.

Squaw Valley is also open on the Fourth of July for skiing.

