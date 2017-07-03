Wave of vandalism, tire slashings hit Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are investigating a wave of vandalism in Berkeley.

Over 30 targets were hit with spray paint or found with tires slashed.

Now, authorities are asking for your help Monday night to catch the suspects.

Initially, officers were called to a home on the 2400 block of Hillside Avenue Wednesday for a report of vandalism.

A victim’s car was spray painted and police who responded ultimately counted 13 vehicles and gates nearby that had been vandalized.

Officers discovered over 14 other cases of vandalism in the same area.

Seventeen cars were found with tires slashes on Prospect Street.

Given the close geographic proximity of all 30 cases, police believe that all cases may be related.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (510)-981-5737.

