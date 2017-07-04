1 rushed to trauma center following Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO (KRON)–One person was shot this afternoon in Vallejo and was taken to a trauma center with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Someone called police at about 2 p.m. to tell them shots had been fired in the 100 block of Humphrey Lane, police Lt. Ken Tribble said.

Nine or 10 shots were fired. Officers are looking for witnesses and surveillance video that might help them with an investigation.

Tribble said police have alerted other law enforcement agencies that the suspect is at large.

