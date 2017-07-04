3 Alameda County parks at capacity

ALAMEDA COUNTY (BCN)–Three parks in Alameda County are at capacity this afternoon and officials are not allowing any more cars in, East Bay Regional Park District police said.
Del Valle Regional Park at 7000 Del Valle Road in unincorporated Alameda County, Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation Area at 2500 Stanley Blvd. in Pleasanton and Don Castro Regional Recreation Area at 22400 Woodroe Ave. in unincorporated Alameda County are at capacity.
Park status update: Del Valle, Shadow Cliffs and Don Castro are at capacity and not allowing vehicles in. Have a safe 4th!
— Regional Parks PD (@RegionalParksPD) July 4, 2017
Don Castro Recreation Area at capacity; cars being turned away.#FourthofJuly @kron4news pic.twitter.com/eu7qjMFMYe
— Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) July 4, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- JULY 4TH LIVE: FIREWORKS AROUND THE BAY AREA
- ‘GO BACK TO CALIFORNIA’: COUPLE’S CAR, HOUSE VANDALIZED
- VIDEO: WOMAN KILLED IN SAN PABLO CAR CRASH IDENTIFIED
- MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN SAN PABLO HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
- BABY DIES AFTER BEING LEFT IN HOT CAR FOR 8 HOURS
- MAN KEPT WIFE’S BODY IN FREEZER FOR 8 YEARS TO COLLECT HER SOCIAL SECURITY
- TEEN BECOMES MILLIONAIRE AFTER PUTTING AIR IN TIRES