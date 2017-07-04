Fourth of July pics from around the Bay Area By Aja Seldon, KRON Published: July 4, 2017, 2:15 pm Updated: July 4, 2017, 2:55 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Viewers submitted photos rocking their red, white and blue for Independence Day. 4th of July pics from around the Bay Area View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 4th of July pics from around the Bay Area x Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Latest Galleries Abandoned Cat Ugliest dog slideshow Stolen dog pics Stolen dog pics Victoria’s Secret Victoria’s Secret Los Angeles County Fire SF Warehouse Fire Unique Warriors parade floats Unique Warriors parade floats Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement