AAA offering free tow service for Fourth of July

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)–A free towing service is available starting this evening in the Bay Area to get people home safely if they have been drinking, AAA officials said.

AAA’s Tipsy Tow service begins at 6 p.m. and is available to anyone, regardless of membership. The service ends at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“AAA has made incredible strides in improving America’s traffic safety in our hundred-year history of advocacy, but that work doesn’t stop,” AAA Northern California spokesman Mike Blasky said in a statement.

“AAA wants everyone to be responsible this Fourth of July, but if you’re too impaired to drive, we’re happy to provide a ride home,” he said.

AAA estimates that when a first time driver gets a DUI it can cost them more than $10,000 in fines, penalties, legal fees and higher insurance premiums.

Drivers, passengers, bartenders, restaurant managers and party hosts interested should call (800) 222-4357 and say they need a Tipsy Tow to arrange for a tow.

They should also provide the driver’s name, home address, phone number and vehicle or driver location.

A AAA tow truck driver will provide a free tow of up to 10 miles for a vehicle and a driver and one passenger, according to AAA officials.

AAA does not take reservations for the service and the service does not include roadside assistance.

