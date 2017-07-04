VIDEO: Darya Folsom and Will Tran stuff their faces in July 4th ‘Banana Bite’ contest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While San Jose native Joey Chestnut was out winning the Nathans Famous hot dog eating contest, KRON4 had a miniature July 4th consumption competition of its own.

Anchor Darya Folsom and reporter Will Tran stuffed their faces in the spontaneous First Annual Banana Bite!

The two KRON4 heavyweights raced to see who could chow down a single banana the fastest.

Will was out a parade which gave him a slight disadvantage. The cue to begin eating was delayed for him, giving Darya about a three second head start.

Did it make a difference? Watch the video above to see who took home the first ever Banana Belt!

