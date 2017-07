BENICIA (KRON)–Police are seeking a man who was caught surveillance video entering a Benicia grocery store over the weekend and taking an employee’s

phone.

Saturday afternoon the suspect walked into the Raley’s supermarket at 890 Southampton Road, police said.

The suspect then took an employee’s phone before leaving the store.

A surveillance camera was able to capture images of him.Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Benicia police at (707) 745-3412.