Californians accused in underage Oregon sex traffic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two California residents are accused of compelling and promoting prostitution.

Tadario Joseph Battle and Marika Unique Brown were both recently arrested by the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Trafficking Team.

In late June, court records show, Battle and Brown drove two people from California to Medford for the purpose of human sex trafficking. One of the two people driven to Oregon is 17-years-old.

Brown reportedly purchased a hotel room in Medford and help set up a Backpage.com ad, a site known for sex ads. Police said the suspects knew the ads placed on Backpage.com were advertising sex.

A couple days later, the group reportedly moved up to Portland and rented a hotel room in Northeast Portland. Records show many of the “dates” were set up using text messaging services on cell phones.

Both Battle and Brown will appear in court later this month.

