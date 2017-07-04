SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police are investigating a murder that happened Monday evening near San Jose State University.

Around 5:07 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of South 10th St. on a report of loud bangs coming from inside a home, according to police.

Officers found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No suspects have been identified.

The motive for the shooting and the circumstances leading up to it are unknown at this time, police said.

The victim’s identity will not be released until it has been confirmed by the coroner’s office and her family is notified, police said.

This homicide remains under investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

