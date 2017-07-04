Officer involved shooting reported in Antioch

By Published: Updated:

ANTIOCH (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department and the Contra Costa County Office of the District Attorney are investigating an officer involved shooting that took place Monday night.

Around 8:26 p.m. officers responded to a robbery and homicide at the corner of Hillcrest Ave. and E. 18th St. in Antioch, according to police.

At the scene, a patrol officer with the Antioch Police Department became involved in a shooting.

The investigation is in its early stages and no further information will be released at this time,” police said.

At this time it is unclear how the incident unfolded.

Other than the initial alleged murder, it is unknown if anyone else was killed or injured.

KRON4 is reaching out to Antioch police for more information.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this developing story.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s