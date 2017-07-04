Officer involved shooting reported in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department and the Contra Costa County Office of the District Attorney are investigating an officer involved shooting that took place Monday night.

Around 8:26 p.m. officers responded to a robbery and homicide at the corner of Hillcrest Ave. and E. 18th St. in Antioch, according to police.

At the scene, a patrol officer with the Antioch Police Department became involved in a shooting.

“The investigation is in its early stages and no further information will be released at this time,” police said.

At this time it is unclear how the incident unfolded.

Other than the initial alleged murder, it is unknown if anyone else was killed or injured.

