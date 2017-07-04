Power outage cancels USS Hornet 4th of July celebration By Aja Seldon, KRON Published: July 4, 2017, 7:01 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) ALAMEDA (KRON)– A power outage canceled this years’ USS Hornet Fourth of July celebration in Alameda. Several businesses and residents within Alameda were also effected by the outage. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement