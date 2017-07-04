San Jose Earthquakes player in critical condition after nearly drowning

(ISI Photos)

SAN JOSE (KRON)– A San Jose Earthquakes player nearly drowned while swimming in Lake Tahoe, according to a representative from the team.

Twenty-year-old Matheus Silva received life-saving resuscitation measures at the scene and was airlifted to a regional hospital in Reno.

Silva is in critical, but stable condition, a spokesperson said.

The midfielder is on loan with the Earthquakes’ United Soccer League affiliate Reno 1868 FC.

Silva is also the second youngest player on the team’s roster.

