Stolen utility fire truck located in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A fire utility truck taken Monday from a Southern California fire station was located in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood this afternoon, and investigators are now seeking the suspects who stole it.

The truck, which had been taken from an Oxnard Fire Department station, was located at around 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Tennessee Street.

The truck was unoccupied when it was located and police have not made any arrests in the case.

Oxnard police said the truck, described as a red Ford F-350 truck with a stake bed and emergency lights, had been taken from the Oxnard Fire Department’s Fire Station #1 on South K Street in Oxnard.

The OFD Truck was recovered by #SFPD on 7/4/17 at Approx 4pm on the 1700 Block of Tennessee St. No arrests. The truck was unoccupied. https://t.co/dB4YmvjZjD — SFPDSgtMike (@SFPDSgtMike) July 5, 2017

