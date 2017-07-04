VIDEO: Danville gears up for massive 4th of July parade

DANVILLE (KRON) — Competition is fierce when it comes to getting a spot for the 4th of July parade in Danville.
KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is there now.
She says people set out to stake their claim along San Ramon Valley Blvd. as early as 6:00 p.m. last night.
The event attracts about 40-thousand people every year, which means people are getting craft with their seat-saving methods.
Some people even put out "Parade Scarecrows" to save their spots along the #4thofJuly parade route in Danville. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/5JUUGI3ZLn
— Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) July 4, 2017
The parade starts at 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Hartz and Railroad Avenue and ends at the corner of San Ramon Valley Blvd.
Different bands, gymnasts, horses, antique cars, scouts, and other community organizations are featured in this year’s celebration.
KRON4 Morning News will have live coverage of the parade on air and online, HERE.
