VIDEO: Naked man slaps police officer

Video courtesy of CNN.
TEXAS (KRON) — Recently released video shows a man assaulting a police officer while not wearing any clothes.
It happened at a train stop in Texas back in early June.
The naked man, Keith Dean, used a stolen pesticide sprayer to attack the officer before slapping him in the face.
He was then tased and arrested by two officers.
The incident ended with no injuries.
Dean is facing two charges of a assaulting a public servant.
CNN contributed to this article.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- JULY 4TH LIVE: FIREWORKS AROUND THE BAY AREA
- ‘GO BACK TO CALIFORNIA’: COUPLE’S CAR, HOUSE VANDALIZED
- VIDEO: WOMAN KILLED IN SAN PABLO CAR CRASH IDENTIFIED
- MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN SAN PABLO HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
- BABY DIES AFTER BEING LEFT IN HOT CAR FOR 8 HOURS
- MAN KEPT WIFE’S BODY IN FREEZER FOR 8 YEARS TO COLLECT HER SOCIAL SECURITY
- TEEN BECOMES MILLIONAIRE AFTER PUTTING AIR IN TIRES