VIDEO: Naked man slaps police officer

Video courtesy of CNN.

TEXAS (KRON) — Recently released video shows a man assaulting a police officer while not wearing any clothes.

It happened at a train stop in Texas back in early June.

The naked man, Keith Dean, used a stolen pesticide sprayer to attack the officer before slapping him in the face.

He was then tased and arrested by two officers.

The incident ended with no injuries.

Dean is facing two charges of a assaulting a public servant.

CNN contributed to this article.

