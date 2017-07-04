Woman slaps store employee for refusing to accept return

DALY CITY (BCN)–Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman suspected of battery after she allegedly slapped and threw things at the employee of a Daly City clothing store Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred at about 1:50 p.m. at the T.J. Maxx store at 100 Westlake Center, police said.
The suspect apparently tried to return items without a receipt.
When the store employee refused to accept the items, the suspect threw a bag of candy at the employee and also slapped them in the face, according to police.
The suspect then left the store and got into a 4-door Hyundai sedan before leaving the scene.
She was described as a black woman, about 25 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with an average build and black hair with red streaks in it.
She also wore a pink outfit, police said.
A surveillance video was able to capture images of her.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Daly City Police Department at (650) 991-8119 or the anonymous tip line at (650) 873-2467 and refer to case #17004796.
