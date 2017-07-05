20-year-old woman shot, killed in San Jose identified

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The woman who was shot and killed Monday night in San Jose has been identified as 20-year-old Marina resident Myla Dang, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner.

Around 5:07 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of South 10th St. on a report of loud bangs coming from inside a home, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found Dang suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No suspects have been arrested or identified.

The motive for the shooting and the circumstances leading up to it are unknown at this time, police said.

