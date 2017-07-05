11 injured in bus crash on Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Eleven people were injured in a bus crash Wednesday on the Golden Gate Bridge.

The crash happened at around 12:42 p.m. in the southbound lanes heading into San Francisco.

Eight people on the bus were taken to the hospital. Three people in another vehicle were also taken to a hospital. All victim’s suffered minor injuries.

Police say as a car was approaching the toll plaza when it stopped and was rear-ended by a pick-up truck. The bus then rear-ended the other two vehicles.

KRON4’S REAL TIME TRAFFIC MAP

At least 40 to 50 people were on the Graton Resort & Casino bus. The bus was returning from the casino.

The crash closed the two right lanes of the roadway, but all lanes had been cleared by roughly 1:30 p.m.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES