7 arrested after fight breaks out at Alameda County Fair

PLEASANTON (KRON) — A brawl erupted at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton Tuesday night resulting in deputies arresting seven juveniles.

The fight started at about 5:30 p.m. in the carnival area of the fair, according to Sgt. Ray Kelly.

Kelly said deputies had to employ minor uses of force for crowd control purposes and were able to break up the brawl quickly.

All of the juveniles were cited for fighting, one was also cited for resisting arrest and another was cited for striking an officer. All of the youths were released to their parents.

No one was injured during the fight.

There also were reports of unrelated vandalism, unruly behavior and throwing of fireworks but there was no gunfire, despite rumors that shots were fired, Kelly said.

Kelly said about 40,000 people attended the fair for the Fourth of July on Tuesday so it wasn’t surprising that there were some minor incidents.

“It was an eventful day and most people had a lot of fun,” he said.

Kelly said the Fourth of July fireworks show went on as scheduled at the fair.

