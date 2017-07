Advisory: Muni accident prompts cable car delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An accident involving a San Francisco Muni car is causing delays Wednesday morning.

The collision was reported by SFMTA on Twitter at 8:10 a.m. near Cal and Battery streets.

As a result, the California Cable Car Line is experiencing delays.

ATTN: Due to a Muni-involved collision near Cal/Battery, the California Cable Car Line is delayed. Bus shuttles en route to support svc. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) July 5, 2017

SFMTA officials say bus shuttles are on the way to help transport the affected passengers.

Further details about the crash are unavailable at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

