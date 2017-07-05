Boy who drowned at Sandy Beach in Rio Vista identified

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — The 7-year-old boy who drowned Saturday afternoon at Sandy Beach County Park in Rio Vista has been identified as James Vasquez of Fairfield, according to the Solano County corner’s office.

James was on a family outing when he disappeared under the water about 1.5 miles south of the Rio Vista Bridge around 1 p.m.

Citizens pulled him from the water and performed CPR until Montezuma Fire Protection District crews arrived, Solano County sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Pratt said.

He was taken by ambulance to the NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield, Pratt said.

Life-saving measures in the ambulance failed and he was pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m. at the hospital, according to Pratt.

James was not wearing a life vest. The area where he drowned has strong tidal currents and the ground drops off sharply, Pratt said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES