Corning introduces ‘Gorilla Glass’ concept car

NEW YORK (KRON/CNN) — It’s called “Gorilla Glass” and it’s already being used in iPhone screens.

Now, the glassmaker Corning is introducing a concept car that uses gorilla glass.

It unveiled a prototype in New York to show to investors.

The Gorilla Glass is used in the dashboard, the center of the steering wheel, the center console, and the roof.

The company says gorilla glass is much thinner, lighter, and stronger than regular glass.

The big drawback is it does cost a lot more than regular glass.

