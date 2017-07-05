Standoff in San Jose ends peacefully following family disturbance

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A standoff with an armed man in San Jose has ended peacefully Wednesday morning, according to deputies.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a family disturbance at a house at San Carlos Street and Raymond Avenue in San Jose’s Burbank neighborhood.

A man is accused of assaulting a relative, police said.

Most of the family members got out of the house.

Authorities were then in a standoff with an armed man who remained inside the house.

Deputies shut down the surrounding area and called in a SWAT team.

At around 11:45 a.m., the suspect surrendered peacefully and is now in custody.

