Standoff in San Jose ends peacefully following family disturbance

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A standoff with an armed man in San Jose has ended peacefully Wednesday morning, according to deputies.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a family disturbance at a house at San Carlos Street and Raymond Avenue in San Jose’s Burbank neighborhood.

A man is accused of assaulting a relative, police said.

Most of the family members got out of the house.

Authorities were then in a standoff with an armed man who remained inside the house.

Deputies shut down the surrounding area and called in a SWAT team.

At around 11:45 a.m., the suspect surrendered peacefully and is now in custody.

Suspect in custody in standoff with Deputies in SJ's Burbank Dist. Surrendered peacefully. pic.twitter.com/O8CbqT8THi — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) July 5, 2017

Armored vehicle/SWAT team deployed in standoff w/armed man on Raymond Ave in San Jose. Calling for him to give up. pic.twitter.com/t0H7VHdhqa — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) July 5, 2017

Sheriff’s Deputies have surrounded home in San Jose’s Burbank Dist. where armed man is holed up after “family disturbance.” pic.twitter.com/4QDN3MRF3s — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) July 5, 2017

Saw one man with hands up, possible family member, leaves house surrounded by Deputies in San Jose. Man still inside may have gun. pic.twitter.com/9zOezAShUr — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) July 5, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES