Living Lavish: Luxury tequila costs up to $30k a bottle

(CNN)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Thousands of people across the country raised their glasses this holiday weekend.

However, odds are they weren’t drinking tequila that costs $30k a bottle.

Clase Azul is a part of the surge in luxury tequilas hitting the market.

This tequila comes in hand-sculpted, hand-painted ceramic decanters.

Some even have amber and 24-karat gold studding.

The founder of the company says this tequila is made for savoring, not mixing in a cocktail or downing as a shot.

U.S. sales of high-end and “super premium” tequila have surged by 67 percent over the past decade.

