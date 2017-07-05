Living Lavish: Luxury tequila costs up to $30k a bottle

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Thousands of people across the country raised their glasses this holiday weekend.
However, odds are they weren’t drinking tequila that costs $30k a bottle.
Clase Azul is a part of the surge in luxury tequilas hitting the market.
This tequila comes in hand-sculpted, hand-painted ceramic decanters.
Some even have amber and 24-karat gold studding.
The founder of the company says this tequila is made for savoring, not mixing in a cocktail or downing as a shot.
U.S. sales of high-end and “super premium” tequila have surged by 67 percent over the past decade.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- JULY 4TH LIVE: FIREWORKS AROUND THE BAY AREA
- ‘GO BACK TO CALIFORNIA’: COUPLE’S CAR, HOUSE VANDALIZED
- VIDEO: WOMAN KILLED IN SAN PABLO CAR CRASH IDENTIFIED
- MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN SAN PABLO HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
- BABY DIES AFTER BEING LEFT IN HOT CAR FOR 8 HOURS
- MAN KEPT WIFE’S BODY IN FREEZER FOR 8 YEARS TO COLLECT HER SOCIAL SECURITY
- TEEN BECOMES MILLIONAIRE AFTER PUTTING AIR IN TIRES