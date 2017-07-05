Man charged for naked assault at housewarming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 43-year-old man who police say attempted to rape a woman at a housewarming party has been indicted by a grand jury.

Robert Roy Engelsman remains in custody at the Multnomah County Inverness Jail.

Police say he randomly walked into a housewarming party on June 25 in the area of Northeast 36th Avenue and Killingsworth Street and attempted to rape a woman in the kitchen.

Engelsman told police that he had been sniffing glue shortly before entering the home, according to court documents.

Records show that Engelsman had an erection when he entered the home.

The guests of the party chased him away and he fled into a nearby car. Police say he then squirted lotion all over the vehicle’s cloth seats.

Engelsman is charged with attempted rape, burglary, sexual abuse, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and criminal mischief.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday via video in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

