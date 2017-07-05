ANTIOCH (KRON) – The suspect who is accused of killing a gas station clerk during an armed robbery in Antioch was found dead Tuesday morning, according to police.

At around 8:26 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an armed robbery at the Valero Gas Station at the corner of Hillcrest Ave. and E. 18th St., police said.

A patrol officer with the Antioch Police Department confronted the suspect and ended up shooting the suspect in the torso.

The suspect ran from the scene and was not immediately found.

Before the officer-involved shooting, the suspect has beaten and shot the clerk.

The clerk, identified as 57-year-old clerk named Mohammed Jawad Ataie, died of his injuries.

Police recovered the firearm used by the suspect at the scene.

Tuesday morning, the suspect was found dead in his car which was parked in the 100 block of W. 20th Street.

The Antioch Police Department and the Contra Costa County Office of the District Attorney are currently investigating the incident.

The identity of the suspect, a 42-year-old man, is not being released at this time as investigators are still attempting to locate his family.

A GoFundMe account has been made for Altai’s family and can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/help-shooting-victims-family

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Detective James Colley with the Antioch Police Department at (925)779-6922.

