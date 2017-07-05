OAKLAND (KRON) — A mob of at least 10 teens robbed a woman of her cellphone on BART on Friday.

This is the second mob robbery on BART since the transit agency installed the new cameras.

It happened last Friday at the Coliseum Station in Oakland just before 6:30 p.m.

A woman says her phone was snatched by a group of 10 to 13 teens.

But a Good Samaritan stepped in and chased the teens down as they got off the train and recovered the phone and returned it to the victim.

The man was punched and kicked during in the process.

Officers responded and detained all the teens involved.

Investigators say they are reviewing the surveillance videos but are not releasing it to the public.

The woman was not hurt.

