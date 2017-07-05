MORGAN HILL (KRON) — A Morgan Hill gym owner and personal trainer was sentenced to seven years in state prison.

David Wolfsmith was arrested back in Apr. 2016 on multiple counts of sexual assault of 13 different victims. Two of them were minors.

All violations were committed while Wolfsmith worked at Wolfpak Gym.

In June, he pleaded guilty to 14 counts.

Once released from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES