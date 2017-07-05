Mountain View attic collapses in 2-alarm fire

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — A coffee roaster is being blamed for starting a 2-alarm house fire Wednesday morning in Mountain View.

The fire spread from the garage all the way to the second floor of the fourplex, located at 438 Mountain Lauren Court near Wright Avenue, within a matter of minutes.

The blaze broke out around 8:33 a.m.

Firefighters quickly called in backup to keep the flames from spreading to neighboring units.

Fire crews attacked the fire from inside and Mountain View Deputy Fire Chief Brian Jones and probationary firefighter Dan Hill went into the attic to keep it from spreading to the other units.

At 8:51 a.m., fire officials called in a second alarm to fight the heavy fire in the attic and the collapsing roof.

“Our guys took a beating but saved the building,” Mountain View fire officials said in a statement.

The fire did extensive damage to the home but other homes were saved.

A resident in the house that burned says the fire began with a coffee roasting machine in the garage, but the fire department is conducting a full investigation.

No one was injured.

Firefighters were assisted by other agencies, including the Palo Alto Fire Department and the NASA Ames fire battalion chief.

The three surrounding units in the fourplex were saved, fire officials said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES