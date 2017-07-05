SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New footage of the Asiana Airlines crash has surfaced nearly four years after the plane crashed at San Francisco International Airport killing three teenage girls and injuring dozens.

On July 6, 2013, Asiana Flight 214 clipped a seawall on approach to San Francisco and burst into flames on the runway.

The newly released video captured the moments after the plane crashed and shows the chaos on the tarmac as rescue crews rushed to the scene.

The video was published on YouTube on June 28 by user “What You Haven’t Seen.” The description says the video was taken from airport surveillance camera C225.

Rescuers pulled five passengers from the burning plane that took off from Seoul with 291 passengers and 16 crew members aboard.

In the end, three teenage girls died and 180 others passengers and crew were injured.

Two of the fatalities were sitting in the tail section of the plane, which snapped off when it hit the seawall.

A girl was run over by two rescue vehicles while she lay injured and covered in foam on the runway. The San Mateo County coroner determined the girl’s death was caused by the rescue vehicles.

U.S. safety investigators blamed the pilots, saying they bungled the landing approach by inadvertently deactivating the plane’s key control for airspeed, among other errors.

But the National Transportation Safety Board also said the complexity of the Boeing 777’s auto-throttle and auto-flight director — two of the plane’s key systems for controlling flight — contributed to the accident. The NTSB also faulted materials provided to airlines by Chicago-based Boeing, saying they fail to make clear the conditions in which the auto-throttle doesn’t automatically maintain speed.

KRON4’s Dan Kerman is working on gathering more information on this newly released video.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES