Rafting season opens in Sierra with warning to visitors

PLACER COUNTY (KRON) — Rafting season is officially open Wednesday night in the Sierra, but the new season comes with a warning.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture announcing that the Truckee River is open to visitors but to remember that the river is running fast and the water is very cold.

People are reminded to wear floatation devices.

The river had been closed to rafting because of all the runoff from melting snow.

