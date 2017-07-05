Rafting season opens in Sierra with warning to visitors

PLACER COUNTY (KRON) — Rafting season is officially open Wednesday night in the Sierra, but the new season comes with a warning.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture announcing that the Truckee River is open to visitors but to remember that the river is running fast and the water is very cold.
People are reminded to wear floatation devices.
The river had been closed to rafting because of all the runoff from melting snow.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAN WHO KILLED ANTIOCH GAS STATION CLERK DURING ROBBERY FOUND DEAD
- 20-YEAR-OLD WOMAN SHOT, KILLED IN SAN JOSE IDENTIFIED
- NEW VIDEO RELEASED OF ASIANA PLANE CRASH
- YOUNG NEWARK MAN BADLY INJURES HAND IN FIREWORKS ACCIDENT
- 7 ARRESTED AFTER FIGHT BREAKS OUT AT ALAMEDA COUNTY FAIR
- WOMAN SLAPS STORE EMPLOYEE FOR REFUSING TO ACCEPT RETURN
- ‘GO BACK TO CALIFORNIA’: COUPLE’S CAR, HOUSE VANDALIZED