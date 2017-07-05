Warriors’ sign Nick Young to 1-year, $5.2 million deal

OAKLAND (KRON) — Less than a week after appearing on Draymond Green’s Snapchat, Nick Young has agreed to a one-year deal with the NBA champs.

“Swaggy P,” as he is known as in the NBA world, will make $5.2 million in his solo campaign in the Bay Area, according to Young’s agent, Mark Bartelstein.

Young spent the last four years with the Lakers for whom he averaged nearly 13 points a game.

Last season, Young played under former Warriors assistant coach Luke Walton and became an improved defender.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Meyers likely spoke with Walton about Young as both a player and person to make sure he fit the winning culture in Golden State.

This is a sound move for the Dubs as Young provides them with another shooter, a guy who can create his own shot, and, with the right team, can defend at a high level when called upon.

The signing is followed by the addition of former Kings forward Omri Casspi who also shoots the three ball consistently.

Next on the Warriors to-do list is retaining center JaVale McGee who is set to meet with the Clippers today.

