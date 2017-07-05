SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The San Francisco Superior Court will be furloughing staff and reducing clerk office hours to help close a $5.3 million budget deficit for the current fiscal year, court officials announced Monday.

Beginning Aug. 4, court staff will be furloughed without pay one Friday per month through June 29, 2018.

Every Friday, beginning Sept. 1, all clerks’ offices will only be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., court officials said.

According to Judge Teri Jackson, the furlough is due to a 9 percent cut in the court’s state funding allocation for the fiscal year that began July 1.

In a statement, Jackson thanked the labor unions and staff for their cooperation and approval of the 11 mandatory furlough days for this fiscal year.

“This contribution is a solution that will help us to avoid staff layoffs,” Jackson said.

According to court officials, the $5.3 million budget deficit is the result of the Workload-Based Allocation and Funding Methodology, a judicial branch formula that was adopted in 2013 in an effort to achieve a more transparent and equitable distribution of trial court funding.

The San Francisco Superior Court’s cut is the largest reduction among all of California’s 58 trial courts and reduced the court’s funding allocation from $56.9 million to $51.7 million, court officials said.

