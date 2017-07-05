San Jose firefighters knock 3-alarm blaze

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Firefighters knocked down a three-alarm fire that broke out at an abandoned office building early Wednesday morning in San Jose, according to a San Jose Fire Department spokesman.

At 2:23 a.m. fire crews received reports of smoke coming from a large two-story building at 3924 Williams Rd., San Jose fire Capt. Mike Van Elgort said.

The building, which used to be a dentist’s office, was completely abandoned and boarded up, Van Elgort said.

When crews arrived they found fire coming from the second floor, prompting the call of a second alarm at 2:31 a.m.

At 3:01 a third alarm was called, Van Elgort said.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze and are now checking for lingering hot spots.

Fire officials said there might have been homeless people inside the building at some point, but there were no reports of injuries, Van Elgort said.

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

