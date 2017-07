All clear at SFO after suspicious package causes evacuation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The baggage claim area at Terminal 1 of the San Francisco International Airport was evacuated Wednesday due to a suspicious package.

The suspicious package in Terminal 1 has been cleared by San Francisco Police.

The baggage claim area has reopened.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Expect delays at the airport.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Suspicious package in T1 has been cleared by SFPD. T1 baggage claim area now reopen. — flySFO (@flySFO) July 5, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES