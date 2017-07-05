Tech Report: Fighting cyberbullying

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Big name celebrities continue to quit or speak out against social media after having enough of the trolls and cyberbullying.
And this problem seems to be getting worse online.
KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate tells us about the latest backlash.
Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAN WHO KILLED ANTIOCH GAS STATION CLERK DURING ROBBERY FOUND DEAD
- 20-YEAR-OLD WOMAN SHOT, KILLED IN SAN JOSE IDENTIFIED
- NEW VIDEO RELEASED OF ASIANA PLANE CRASH
- YOUNG NEWARK MAN BADLY INJURES HAND IN FIREWORKS ACCIDENT
- 7 ARRESTED AFTER FIGHT BREAKS OUT AT ALAMEDA COUNTY FAIR
- WOMAN SLAPS STORE EMPLOYEE FOR REFUSING TO ACCEPT RETURN
- ‘GO BACK TO CALIFORNIA’: COUPLE’S CAR, HOUSE VANDALIZED