SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, James Fletcher and Gary Radnich talk about Kevin Durant, JaVale McGee and Joey Chestnut.

Kevin Durant has agreed to return to the Warriors on a new contract. Reports say Durant has agreed to a two-year, $53 dollar deal. He said he wanted to take a pay cut to help keep the team together.

Free agent JaVale McGee has a meeting set with Clippers today, sources tell ESPN.

San Jose’s own Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut is making all of the Bay Area proud at Nathan’s hot dog eating contest. Chestnut scarfed down 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

