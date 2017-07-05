SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, James Fletcher and Gary Radnich talk about Kevin Durant, JaVale McGee and Joey Chestnut.
Kevin Durant has agreed to return to the Warriors on a new contract. Reports say Durant has agreed to a two-year, $53 dollar deal. He said he wanted to take a pay cut to help keep the team together.
Free agent JaVale McGee has a meeting set with Clippers today, sources tell ESPN.
San Jose’s own Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut is making all of the Bay Area proud at Nathan’s hot dog eating contest. Chestnut scarfed down 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAN WHO KILLED ANTIOCH GAS STATION CLERK DURING ROBBERY FOUND DEAD
- ‘GO BACK TO CALIFORNIA’: COUPLE’S CAR, HOUSE VANDALIZED
- VIDEO: WOMAN KILLED IN SAN PABLO CAR CRASH IDENTIFIED
- MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN SAN PABLO HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
- BABY DIES AFTER BEING LEFT IN HOT CAR FOR 8 HOURS
- MAN KEPT WIFE’S BODY IN FREEZER FOR 8 YEARS TO COLLECT HER SOCIAL SECURITY
- TEEN BECOMES MILLIONAIRE AFTER PUTTING AIR IN TIRES