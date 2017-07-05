Two killed in motorcycle crash on Hwy 87 in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Two people riding a motorcycle were killed Wednesday afternoon when they crashed in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The crash was reported around 2:09 p.m. on southbound Highway 87 just north of the West Taylor Street off-ramp.

Witnesses told police that the three-wheeled motorcycle was traveling southbound on Hwy 87 when the driver lost control, veered right and collided with the concrete wall on the shoulder.

The male driver and female passenger were both ejected from the motorcycle, thrown over the concrete wall and fell about 30 feet before hitting the ground, CHP officials said.

The driver was pronounced deceased on scene by fire and medical response.

The woman was taken to Valley Medical Center where she later died.

Any witnesses in the area are encouraged to call the San Jose CHP with information at 408-467-5400.

This collision is still under investigation. It is not believed at this time that drugs or alcohol were involved.

The identities of the victims are currently withheld pending notification of next of kin.

