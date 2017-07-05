VIDEO: 3 children seriously hurt after fireworks explode in San Bernardino

By , and Published:

 

SAN BERNARDINO (KRON/CNN) — A man could face child endangerment charges after three children were seriously injured during a fireworks-related explosion.

It happened on the Fourth of July in San Bernardino.

Police say the three boys, ages 8, 9 and 10, were injured when an aerosol can exploded.

One boy is listed in critical condition and police say he could potentially lose some of his fingers.

One of the boys’ mother is showing photos of her son as a reminder to others of just how dangerous fireworks can be.

Police say the three boys live in the same neighborhood and their parents were nearby when the explosion occurred.

Officers took one of the boys’ stepfather into custody for questioning. He was later released.

However, the district attorney’s office is now considering filing child endangerment charges.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s