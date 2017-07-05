SAN BERNARDINO (KRON/CNN) — A man could face child endangerment charges after three children were seriously injured during a fireworks-related explosion.
It happened on the Fourth of July in San Bernardino.
Police say the three boys, ages 8, 9 and 10, were injured when an aerosol can exploded.
One boy is listed in critical condition and police say he could potentially lose some of his fingers.
One of the boys’ mother is showing photos of her son as a reminder to others of just how dangerous fireworks can be.
Police say the three boys live in the same neighborhood and their parents were nearby when the explosion occurred.
Officers took one of the boys’ stepfather into custody for questioning. He was later released.
However, the district attorney’s office is now considering filing child endangerment charges.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAN WHO KILLED ANTIOCH GAS STATION CLERK DURING ROBBERY FOUND DEAD
- 20-YEAR-OLD WOMAN SHOT, KILLED IN SAN JOSE IDENTIFIED
- NEW VIDEO RELEASED OF ASIANA PLANE CRASH
- YOUNG NEWARK MAN BADLY INJURES HAND IN FIREWORKS ACCIDENT
- 7 ARRESTED AFTER FIGHT BREAKS OUT AT ALAMEDA COUNTY FAIR
- WOMAN SLAPS STORE EMPLOYEE FOR REFUSING TO ACCEPT RETURN
- ‘GO BACK TO CALIFORNIA’: COUPLE’S CAR, HOUSE VANDALIZED