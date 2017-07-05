SAN BERNARDINO (KRON/CNN) — A man could face child endangerment charges after three children were seriously injured during a fireworks-related explosion.

It happened on the Fourth of July in San Bernardino.

Police say the three boys, ages 8, 9 and 10, were injured when an aerosol can exploded.

One boy is listed in critical condition and police say he could potentially lose some of his fingers.

One of the boys’ mother is showing photos of her son as a reminder to others of just how dangerous fireworks can be.

Police say the three boys live in the same neighborhood and their parents were nearby when the explosion occurred.

Officers took one of the boys’ stepfather into custody for questioning. He was later released.

However, the district attorney’s office is now considering filing child endangerment charges.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES