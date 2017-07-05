VIDEO: Bear euthanized after rummaging through Colorado home’s kitchen

WCMH Published:

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (WCMH) — A bear in Colorado was shot and killed after it was caught on video breaking into a home and rummaging through a kitchen.

The homeowner tells KRDO, he awoke to find his kitchen trashed and after reviewing security video saw the 375 pound meandering through his home.

In the video, the bear spends quite a bit of time in the kitchen, opening doors, drawers and the refrigerator.

The homeowner says the bear spent about a total of five hours in his house, before letting itself out.

Wildlife officers were able to track the bear down and euthanized it because it was deemed an imminent threat to the public.

